Last updated May 14 2019 at 11:53 AM

2950 Wedgefield Boulevard

2950 Wedgefield Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2950 Wedgefield Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great home with plenty of living space! This 3-bedroom 2-bath ranch includes a formal living room, a family room, an indoor utility room, and a bonus room, ideal for a home office. Upgrades include newer kitchen cabinets, and updated baths and fixtures. The fenced backyard has a patio surrounded by shady trees, plus a storage building for extra space. Close to schools and shopping, with easy access to 9A!

Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2950 Wedgefield Boulevard have any available units?
2950 Wedgefield Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2950 Wedgefield Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2950 Wedgefield Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2950 Wedgefield Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2950 Wedgefield Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2950 Wedgefield Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2950 Wedgefield Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2950 Wedgefield Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2950 Wedgefield Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2950 Wedgefield Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2950 Wedgefield Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2950 Wedgefield Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2950 Wedgefield Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2950 Wedgefield Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2950 Wedgefield Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2950 Wedgefield Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 2950 Wedgefield Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
