2938 Olson Ln N
Last updated April 23 2019 at 7:43 AM

2938 Olson Ln N

2938 Olson Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

2938 Olson Lane North, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Normandy Manor

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Receive 1 month of FREE rent when you sign a 13-Month Lease.*
*Leases and deposit must be signed and paid by 04/30/19 And Move in must take place
within 21 days

Property ID # 8080118001

Address - 2938 N Olson Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32210

Visit the following link to apply today

bit.ly/2G6PKkO

Visit the following link to schedule a self-showing

renter.rently.com/properties/882239

Note : Please go to the following link if you have any queries on how to get the Rently pass code to access the property .
It is a very simple process and you will get the code before you know it.

rhssrentals.com/rently

For property inquiries email us at leasing@rhss.com

Property Description

This property is professionally managed by REALHome Services and Solutions, Inc.

Walking through the front door, you'll love the open and airy feeling of this, 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and offers 1301 Sq Ft of living space. Providing both excellent quality and value, this professionally managed and maintained home located in Jacksonville, FL is available to view today.

Pet Policy: Please be aware that this home allows pets, but with restrictions (Huskies, Mastiffs, Pit Bulls, Pinschers, Ridgebacks, Rottweilers, Terriers, and other breeds are not permitted in the premises). Please review our Requirements on our website for more information. Condominiums and HOAs may have additional restrictions.

If property has a pool, tenant is responsible for any pool maintenance: Please refer to the lease for specific tenant responsibilities or the Tenant FAQs portion of our website for more information. All square footages are approximations. By submitting this application, you are agreeing to the approximate square footage described in the listing.

Upon approval, you will have 72 hours to sign the lease and pay a deposit equivalent to one month's rent. In order to secure the home and take it off the market, we require both the fully paid deposit and lease signed by ALL applicants.

This property does not accept Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8 vouchers).

Broker Firm Name: Above and Beyond Realty LLC
Broker Name: Irma Lubin
Contact Number: (904)-442-6200
Email Address: aboveandbeyond07@gmail.com

Visit the following link to apply today

bit.ly/2G6PKkO

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2938 Olson Ln N have any available units?
2938 Olson Ln N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2938 Olson Ln N currently offering any rent specials?
2938 Olson Ln N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2938 Olson Ln N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2938 Olson Ln N is pet friendly.
Does 2938 Olson Ln N offer parking?
No, 2938 Olson Ln N does not offer parking.
Does 2938 Olson Ln N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2938 Olson Ln N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2938 Olson Ln N have a pool?
Yes, 2938 Olson Ln N has a pool.
Does 2938 Olson Ln N have accessible units?
No, 2938 Olson Ln N does not have accessible units.
Does 2938 Olson Ln N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2938 Olson Ln N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2938 Olson Ln N have units with air conditioning?
No, 2938 Olson Ln N does not have units with air conditioning.
