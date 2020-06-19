2927 CAPTIVA BLUFF RD S

Amenities

Bright and airy home on the lake in Captiva Bluff. The main living areas feature hardwood floors and the bedrooms have new carpet. The bathrooms and laundry room have been freshly painted. Large master bedroom with sliding glass doors that lead to the screened lanai. The master bath boasts a double sink vanity his/her walk in closets, a garden tub and stand up shower. Minutes away from River City Marketplace, 295 and Jaxport. Owner prefers no pets. Section 8 is not accepted on this property.