Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2927 CAPTIVA BLUFF RD S
Last updated March 2 2020 at 11:30 AM

2927 CAPTIVA BLUFF RD S

2927 Captiva Bluff Road South · No Longer Available
Location

2927 Captiva Bluff Road South, Jacksonville, FL 32226
Oceanway

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Bright and airy home on the lake in Captiva Bluff. The main living areas feature hardwood floors and the bedrooms have new carpet. The bathrooms and laundry room have been freshly painted. Large master bedroom with sliding glass doors that lead to the screened lanai. The master bath boasts a double sink vanity his/her walk in closets, a garden tub and stand up shower. Minutes away from River City Marketplace, 295 and Jaxport. Owner prefers no pets. Section 8 is not accepted on this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2927 CAPTIVA BLUFF RD S have any available units?
2927 CAPTIVA BLUFF RD S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2927 CAPTIVA BLUFF RD S have?
Some of 2927 CAPTIVA BLUFF RD S's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2927 CAPTIVA BLUFF RD S currently offering any rent specials?
2927 CAPTIVA BLUFF RD S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2927 CAPTIVA BLUFF RD S pet-friendly?
No, 2927 CAPTIVA BLUFF RD S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2927 CAPTIVA BLUFF RD S offer parking?
No, 2927 CAPTIVA BLUFF RD S does not offer parking.
Does 2927 CAPTIVA BLUFF RD S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2927 CAPTIVA BLUFF RD S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2927 CAPTIVA BLUFF RD S have a pool?
No, 2927 CAPTIVA BLUFF RD S does not have a pool.
Does 2927 CAPTIVA BLUFF RD S have accessible units?
No, 2927 CAPTIVA BLUFF RD S does not have accessible units.
Does 2927 CAPTIVA BLUFF RD S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2927 CAPTIVA BLUFF RD S does not have units with dishwashers.

