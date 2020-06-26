Rent Calculator
Jacksonville, FL
2920 W 2nd St
2920 W 2nd St
2920 West 2nd Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2920 West 2nd Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NAXOS CAPITAL H2 LLC - Property Id: 126540
WE ARE RUNNING A SPECIAL!!! YOUR FIRST MONTH RENT IS FREE.
CALL TODAY OR TEXT!!! (954)945-0566.
EASY TO QUALIFY!!! Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn.
WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8 OR VOUCHER
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/126540p
Property Id 126540
(RLNE5308825)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2920 W 2nd St have any available units?
2920 W 2nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2920 W 2nd St have?
Some of 2920 W 2nd St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2920 W 2nd St currently offering any rent specials?
2920 W 2nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2920 W 2nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2920 W 2nd St is pet friendly.
Does 2920 W 2nd St offer parking?
No, 2920 W 2nd St does not offer parking.
Does 2920 W 2nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2920 W 2nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2920 W 2nd St have a pool?
No, 2920 W 2nd St does not have a pool.
Does 2920 W 2nd St have accessible units?
No, 2920 W 2nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 2920 W 2nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2920 W 2nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
