2920 W 2nd St

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NAXOS CAPITAL H2 LLC - Property Id: 126540



WE ARE RUNNING A SPECIAL!!! YOUR FIRST MONTH RENT IS FREE.

CALL TODAY OR TEXT!!! (954)945-0566.



EASY TO QUALIFY!!! Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn.



WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8 OR VOUCHER

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/126540p

Property Id 126540



(RLNE5308825)