Jacksonville, FL
2920 W 2nd St
Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM

2920 W 2nd St

2920 West 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2920 West 2nd Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NAXOS CAPITAL H2 LLC - Property Id: 126540

WE ARE RUNNING A SPECIAL!!! YOUR FIRST MONTH RENT IS FREE.
CALL TODAY OR TEXT!!! (954)945-0566.

EASY TO QUALIFY!!! Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn.

WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8 OR VOUCHER
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/126540p
(RLNE5308825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2920 W 2nd St have any available units?
2920 W 2nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2920 W 2nd St have?
Some of 2920 W 2nd St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2920 W 2nd St currently offering any rent specials?
2920 W 2nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2920 W 2nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2920 W 2nd St is pet friendly.
Does 2920 W 2nd St offer parking?
No, 2920 W 2nd St does not offer parking.
Does 2920 W 2nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2920 W 2nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2920 W 2nd St have a pool?
No, 2920 W 2nd St does not have a pool.
Does 2920 W 2nd St have accessible units?
No, 2920 W 2nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 2920 W 2nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2920 W 2nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
