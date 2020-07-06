2884 - 1 Remington St.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony parking air conditioning range oven

Don't miss your opportunity to come home to this private detached studio apartment located in beautiful Riverside, one of Jacksonville's premier historic areas.

Walk through video here: https://youtu.be/6Pqe8Ikmku0

This home offers off-street parking and washer dryer hook ups in a detached space, not imposing on livable square footage. This home features AC, oven/range, refrigerator and has been freshly painted for you. This home is located in the Willow Brook Terrace Subdivision, just a short distance to the King Street shops, schools, eateries, breweries, shopping, and much more.



**Note: When viewing a property, please take the necessary precautions to protect your health.



Application Fee: $49 per applicant, must but submitted through our website: http://sevenbridgespropertymanagement.managebuilding.com/resident



Listed Security Deposit of $495 is to be treated as Non-Refundable Move-In Fee. This allows resident lower cost out of pocket upon move-in.

