2884 - 1 Remington St.
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:56 PM

2884 - 1 Remington St.

2884 West 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

2884 West 1st Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Don't miss your opportunity to come home to this private detached studio apartment located in beautiful Riverside, one of Jacksonville's premier historic areas.
Walk through video here: https://youtu.be/6Pqe8Ikmku0
This home offers off-street parking and washer dryer hook ups in a detached space, not imposing on livable square footage. This home features AC, oven/range, refrigerator and has been freshly painted for you. This home is located in the Willow Brook Terrace Subdivision, just a short distance to the King Street shops, schools, eateries, breweries, shopping, and much more.

**Note: When viewing a property, please take the necessary precautions to protect your health.

Application Fee: $49 per applicant, must but submitted through our website: http://sevenbridgespropertymanagement.managebuilding.com/resident

Listed Security Deposit of $495 is to be treated as Non-Refundable Move-In Fee. This allows resident lower cost out of pocket upon move-in.
Welcome to beautiful Riverside, one of Jacksonville's premier historic areas. This home is located in the Willow Brook Terrace Subdivision, just a short distance to the King Street shops, schools, eateries, breweries, shopping, and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2884 - 1 Remington St. have any available units?
2884 - 1 Remington St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2884 - 1 Remington St. have?
Some of 2884 - 1 Remington St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2884 - 1 Remington St. currently offering any rent specials?
2884 - 1 Remington St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2884 - 1 Remington St. pet-friendly?
No, 2884 - 1 Remington St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2884 - 1 Remington St. offer parking?
Yes, 2884 - 1 Remington St. offers parking.
Does 2884 - 1 Remington St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2884 - 1 Remington St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2884 - 1 Remington St. have a pool?
No, 2884 - 1 Remington St. does not have a pool.
Does 2884 - 1 Remington St. have accessible units?
No, 2884 - 1 Remington St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2884 - 1 Remington St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2884 - 1 Remington St. does not have units with dishwashers.

