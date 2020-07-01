2878 PESCARA DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible gym parking pool garage

Elegant 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms home in the luxurious community of Tamaya! Beautiful open floor plan with lots of upgrades. High ceiling. Kitchen features gas cooktop, granite countertops, espresso cabinets, SS appliances and plenty of cabinets. Large family room with triple slider door to the extended-covered patio. Large master suite with walk in closets. Garden tub and walk in shower. This home is has a three car garage.Community amenities include a swimming pool with waterslide, fitness center and more! Only 4 miles to beaches, minutes from Hospitals and Town Center Shopping. *This house is Furnished*