2878 PESCARA DR
2878 PESCARA DR

2878 Pescara Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2878 Pescara Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Golden Glades-The Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
parking
pool
garage
Elegant 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms home in the luxurious community of Tamaya! Beautiful open floor plan with lots of upgrades. High ceiling. Kitchen features gas cooktop, granite countertops, espresso cabinets, SS appliances and plenty of cabinets. Large family room with triple slider door to the extended-covered patio. Large master suite with walk in closets. Garden tub and walk in shower. This home is has a three car garage.Community amenities include a swimming pool with waterslide, fitness center and more! Only 4 miles to beaches, minutes from Hospitals and Town Center Shopping. *This house is Furnished*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2878 PESCARA DR have any available units?
2878 PESCARA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2878 PESCARA DR have?
Some of 2878 PESCARA DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2878 PESCARA DR currently offering any rent specials?
2878 PESCARA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2878 PESCARA DR pet-friendly?
No, 2878 PESCARA DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2878 PESCARA DR offer parking?
Yes, 2878 PESCARA DR offers parking.
Does 2878 PESCARA DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2878 PESCARA DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2878 PESCARA DR have a pool?
Yes, 2878 PESCARA DR has a pool.
Does 2878 PESCARA DR have accessible units?
Yes, 2878 PESCARA DR has accessible units.
Does 2878 PESCARA DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2878 PESCARA DR has units with dishwashers.

