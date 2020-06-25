All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2877 Wonderwood Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2877 Wonderwood Ln
Last updated May 4 2019 at 7:53 AM

2877 Wonderwood Ln

2877 Wonderwood Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
North Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2877 Wonderwood Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32233
North Beach

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath town-home for rent in Mayport area! Don't miss out on the great home with vinyl plank flooring downstairs, new carpet upstairs, updated bathroom vanities, fixtures and fresh paint. The kitchen has the perfect amount of storage space, newer appliances and more! Unit 2877 and 2881 are available for rent and both are modeled alike! Conveniently located close to Mayport Rd, Naval Base, and Wonderwood. Schedule your private tour! No Pets Please. Resident Benefit Package: $10.75/month
Renter's Insurance required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2877 Wonderwood Ln have any available units?
2877 Wonderwood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2877 Wonderwood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2877 Wonderwood Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2877 Wonderwood Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2877 Wonderwood Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2877 Wonderwood Ln offer parking?
No, 2877 Wonderwood Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2877 Wonderwood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2877 Wonderwood Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2877 Wonderwood Ln have a pool?
No, 2877 Wonderwood Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2877 Wonderwood Ln have accessible units?
No, 2877 Wonderwood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2877 Wonderwood Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2877 Wonderwood Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2877 Wonderwood Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2877 Wonderwood Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia