2828 GOLDENROD CIR W
Last updated June 20 2019 at 11:10 AM

2828 GOLDENROD CIR W

2828 Goldenrod Circle West · No Longer Available
Location

2828 Goldenrod Circle West, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Park Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Single story home with split floorplan. This home features a living room, dining room, a large fenced back yard, storage area with laundry hook ups, carport and drive way. Close to Sandalwood, Beach Blvd, FSCJ, shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2828 GOLDENROD CIR W have any available units?
2828 GOLDENROD CIR W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2828 GOLDENROD CIR W have?
Some of 2828 GOLDENROD CIR W's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2828 GOLDENROD CIR W currently offering any rent specials?
2828 GOLDENROD CIR W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2828 GOLDENROD CIR W pet-friendly?
No, 2828 GOLDENROD CIR W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2828 GOLDENROD CIR W offer parking?
Yes, 2828 GOLDENROD CIR W offers parking.
Does 2828 GOLDENROD CIR W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2828 GOLDENROD CIR W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2828 GOLDENROD CIR W have a pool?
No, 2828 GOLDENROD CIR W does not have a pool.
Does 2828 GOLDENROD CIR W have accessible units?
No, 2828 GOLDENROD CIR W does not have accessible units.
Does 2828 GOLDENROD CIR W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2828 GOLDENROD CIR W does not have units with dishwashers.
