AVONDALE PARTIAL FURNISHED GARAGE APARTMENT FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Park St west, right on King, left on College to house near James St corner. Garage apt in back of main house. Studio apartment (living/bedroom combo), 1 bath, kitchen (R/R/MW), window/wall cooling, 324 sf, W/D, lawn care, pest control and water included in rent. $665 security deposit, 1 yr lease, may consider small pet w/NRPF. Tenants required to have renter's insurance, no smoking. [AVLB pm df&lh] available now