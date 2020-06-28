2806 LANTANA LAKES DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool

Beautiful Updated Home! Enjoy Quiet Tree Lined Views while Relaxing in your Comfortable Family Room around the Fireplace. No Detail has been Missed in this Home that shows Like a Model! Home Features New roof, New Kitchen with Granite countertops & Stainless Steel Appliances. Updated Bathrooms, New Tile flooring in Kitchen and living room, Laminate wood flooring in bedroom and Interior/Exterior Paint. 3/2 Split floorplan with Separate Indoor Laundry Room, Playground and 2 Community Pools. Fantastic location near St. Johns Town Center, UNF w/easy access to I-295, downtown & the Beach. MUST SEE.