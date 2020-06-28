All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated September 22 2019 at 11:17 PM

2806 LANTANA LAKES DR

2806 Lantana Lakes Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

2806 Lantana Lakes Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Southide Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
Beautiful Updated Home! Enjoy Quiet Tree Lined Views while Relaxing in your Comfortable Family Room around the Fireplace. No Detail has been Missed in this Home that shows Like a Model! Home Features New roof, New Kitchen with Granite countertops & Stainless Steel Appliances. Updated Bathrooms, New Tile flooring in Kitchen and living room, Laminate wood flooring in bedroom and Interior/Exterior Paint. 3/2 Split floorplan with Separate Indoor Laundry Room, Playground and 2 Community Pools. Fantastic location near St. Johns Town Center, UNF w/easy access to I-295, downtown & the Beach. MUST SEE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2806 LANTANA LAKES DR have any available units?
2806 LANTANA LAKES DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2806 LANTANA LAKES DR have?
Some of 2806 LANTANA LAKES DR's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2806 LANTANA LAKES DR currently offering any rent specials?
2806 LANTANA LAKES DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2806 LANTANA LAKES DR pet-friendly?
No, 2806 LANTANA LAKES DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2806 LANTANA LAKES DR offer parking?
No, 2806 LANTANA LAKES DR does not offer parking.
Does 2806 LANTANA LAKES DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2806 LANTANA LAKES DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2806 LANTANA LAKES DR have a pool?
Yes, 2806 LANTANA LAKES DR has a pool.
Does 2806 LANTANA LAKES DR have accessible units?
No, 2806 LANTANA LAKES DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2806 LANTANA LAKES DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2806 LANTANA LAKES DR has units with dishwashers.
