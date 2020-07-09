All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:44 AM

2803 Calloway Circle

2803 Calloway Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2803 Calloway Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Magnolia Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Recently reduced and remodeled This 3 bedroom 2 full bath home is located in Magnolia Gardens neighborhood and features dining room, nice kitchen with new appliances, new paint, flooring and remodeled bathrooms and off street parking. Home is heated/cooled with energy efficient window units and also includes storage/ utility room with w/d connections. Home is conveniently located near I-95 and downtown. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2803 Calloway Circle have any available units?
2803 Calloway Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2803 Calloway Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2803 Calloway Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2803 Calloway Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2803 Calloway Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2803 Calloway Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2803 Calloway Circle offers parking.
Does 2803 Calloway Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2803 Calloway Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2803 Calloway Circle have a pool?
No, 2803 Calloway Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2803 Calloway Circle have accessible units?
No, 2803 Calloway Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2803 Calloway Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2803 Calloway Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2803 Calloway Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2803 Calloway Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

