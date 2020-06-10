All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:09 PM

2787 HIDDEN VILLAGE DR

2787 Hidden Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2787 Hidden Village Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Holiday Hill

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
bbq/grill
microwave
carpet
range
Beautiful and lovely home for rent with new kitchen , New cabinet , appliances , counter top , floor , paint , huge back yard , enjoy your barbecue in it . new carpet in 2 bed rooms. new bathroom. this is must see now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

2787 HIDDEN VILLAGE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Some of 2787 HIDDEN VILLAGE DR's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
2787 HIDDEN VILLAGE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
No, 2787 HIDDEN VILLAGE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
No, 2787 HIDDEN VILLAGE DR does not offer parking.
No, 2787 HIDDEN VILLAGE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, 2787 HIDDEN VILLAGE DR does not have a pool.
No, 2787 HIDDEN VILLAGE DR does not have accessible units.
Yes, 2787 HIDDEN VILLAGE DR has units with dishwashers.
