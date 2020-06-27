All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:57 AM

2778 Lantana Lakes Drive West

2778 Lantana Lakes Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

2778 Lantana Lakes Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Southide Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Nice home for rent in Lantana Lakes! - **AVAILABLE NOW**

Beautiful home located in Lantana Lakes. Three full bedrooms, two full bathrooms, two car attached garage, indoor laundry room with a full size washer and dryer included, huge master bedroom, double sinks in the master bathroom, ceiling fans throughout, upgraded appliances and faucets, private backyard with a beautiful deck. New laminate floors throughout! Lantana Lakes offers two pools within the community. This home is a must see!

Lawncare is included in the rental.

No pets please.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease. Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5084281)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2778 Lantana Lakes Drive West have any available units?
2778 Lantana Lakes Drive West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2778 Lantana Lakes Drive West have?
Some of 2778 Lantana Lakes Drive West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2778 Lantana Lakes Drive West currently offering any rent specials?
2778 Lantana Lakes Drive West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2778 Lantana Lakes Drive West pet-friendly?
No, 2778 Lantana Lakes Drive West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2778 Lantana Lakes Drive West offer parking?
Yes, 2778 Lantana Lakes Drive West offers parking.
Does 2778 Lantana Lakes Drive West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2778 Lantana Lakes Drive West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2778 Lantana Lakes Drive West have a pool?
Yes, 2778 Lantana Lakes Drive West has a pool.
Does 2778 Lantana Lakes Drive West have accessible units?
No, 2778 Lantana Lakes Drive West does not have accessible units.
Does 2778 Lantana Lakes Drive West have units with dishwashers?
No, 2778 Lantana Lakes Drive West does not have units with dishwashers.
