2778 Lantana Lakes Drive West

Amenities
Nice home for rent in Lantana Lakes! - **AVAILABLE NOW**
Beautiful home located in Lantana Lakes. Three full bedrooms, two full bathrooms, two car attached garage, indoor laundry room with a full size washer and dryer included, huge master bedroom, double sinks in the master bathroom, ceiling fans throughout, upgraded appliances and faucets, private backyard with a beautiful deck. New laminate floors throughout! Lantana Lakes offers two pools within the community. This home is a must see!
Lawncare is included in the rental.
No pets please.
$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease. Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.
Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.
*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*
Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246
(RLNE5084281)