2778 Lantana Lakes Drive West

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage online portal

Nice home for rent in Lantana Lakes! - **AVAILABLE NOW**



Beautiful home located in Lantana Lakes. Three full bedrooms, two full bathrooms, two car attached garage, indoor laundry room with a full size washer and dryer included, huge master bedroom, double sinks in the master bathroom, ceiling fans throughout, upgraded appliances and faucets, private backyard with a beautiful deck. New laminate floors throughout! Lantana Lakes offers two pools within the community. This home is a must see!



Lawncare is included in the rental.



No pets please.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease. Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Parkway N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



(RLNE5084281)