All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2762 COLLEGE ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2762 COLLEGE ST
Last updated June 18 2019 at 2:23 AM

2762 COLLEGE ST

2762 College Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2762 College Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
RIVERSIDE HOUSE FOR RENT. From Downtown, Park Street West, Right @ King Street, Left @ College to sign. 2 bedroom, 1 updated bath, living/dining room combo, updated kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances (R,R,MW,DW), hardwood and ceramic tile floors, central heat and air, fireplace, ceiling fans, washer/dryer, open front porch, fenced back yard, off-street parking, approximately 1,000 square feet, $1,395 security deposit, , one year lease, owner may accept pets with non-refundable pet fee [OVK BK] available 6/6/2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2762 COLLEGE ST have any available units?
2762 COLLEGE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2762 COLLEGE ST have?
Some of 2762 COLLEGE ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2762 COLLEGE ST currently offering any rent specials?
2762 COLLEGE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2762 COLLEGE ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 2762 COLLEGE ST is pet friendly.
Does 2762 COLLEGE ST offer parking?
Yes, 2762 COLLEGE ST offers parking.
Does 2762 COLLEGE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2762 COLLEGE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2762 COLLEGE ST have a pool?
No, 2762 COLLEGE ST does not have a pool.
Does 2762 COLLEGE ST have accessible units?
No, 2762 COLLEGE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2762 COLLEGE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2762 COLLEGE ST has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Riverside St. Johns
555 Bishopgate Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia