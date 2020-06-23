2762 COLLEGE ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

RIVERSIDE HOUSE FOR RENT. From Downtown, Park Street West, Right @ King Street, Left @ College to sign. 2 bedroom, 1 updated bath, living/dining room combo, updated kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances (R,R,MW,DW), hardwood and ceramic tile floors, central heat and air, fireplace, ceiling fans, washer/dryer, open front porch, fenced back yard, off-street parking, approximately 1,000 square feet, $1,395 security deposit, , one year lease, owner may accept pets with non-refundable pet fee [OVK BK] available 6/6/2019