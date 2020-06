Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony gym pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool

Available June 15th . This Is A Must See! 3 Bedroom 2 and a 1/2 bathroom beautiful two story home. Carpet upstairs in the bedrooms and loft and a beautiful driftwood ceramic wood like tile floor running through the main living areas. Enjoy your evenings out back on your screened in porch. Washer and dryer is included. Call today to schedule a showing.