Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2648 Hugh Edwards Drive

2648 Hugh Edwards Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2648 Hugh Edwards Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This 3-bedroom, 2-bath home offers an open floor plan featuring a living room, a separate dining room, a family room/bonus room, and an eat-in kitchen. Neutral decor accents the interior, including easy-care wood laminate floors. The utility room with a sink provides added storage. The fully fenced yard is perfect for outdoor fun. Located on a corner lot on a bus line, and within walking distance to shopping and dining. Just down the road from I-295 access and Sweetwater Playground, which offers a lighted basketball court and more!

Visited www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2648 Hugh Edwards Drive have any available units?
2648 Hugh Edwards Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2648 Hugh Edwards Drive have?
Some of 2648 Hugh Edwards Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2648 Hugh Edwards Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2648 Hugh Edwards Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2648 Hugh Edwards Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2648 Hugh Edwards Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2648 Hugh Edwards Drive offer parking?
No, 2648 Hugh Edwards Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2648 Hugh Edwards Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2648 Hugh Edwards Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2648 Hugh Edwards Drive have a pool?
No, 2648 Hugh Edwards Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2648 Hugh Edwards Drive have accessible units?
No, 2648 Hugh Edwards Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2648 Hugh Edwards Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2648 Hugh Edwards Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

