2648 Hugh Edwards Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities basketball court playground cats allowed dogs allowed

This 3-bedroom, 2-bath home offers an open floor plan featuring a living room, a separate dining room, a family room/bonus room, and an eat-in kitchen. Neutral decor accents the interior, including easy-care wood laminate floors. The utility room with a sink provides added storage. The fully fenced yard is perfect for outdoor fun. Located on a corner lot on a bus line, and within walking distance to shopping and dining. Just down the road from I-295 access and Sweetwater Playground, which offers a lighted basketball court and more!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.