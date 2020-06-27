2558 Eiffel Circle East

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal parking air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Available 08/12/19 3/2 home with vaulted ceilings tile in kitchen and living room and laminate wood in all bedrooms tile in master bath waterproof laminate in other bathroom . Covered rear patio and a shed in back . Located in a culdesac with about 20 or so homes . Located on the westside of Jacksonville with the interstate 5 min away



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/jacksonville-fl?lid=12456263



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5059557)