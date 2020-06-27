All apartments in Jacksonville
2558 Eiffel Circle East
2558 Eiffel Circle East

2558 Eiffel Circle East · No Longer Available
Location

2558 Eiffel Circle East, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Normandy Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Available 08/12/19 3/2 home with vaulted ceilings tile in kitchen and living room and laminate wood in all bedrooms tile in master bath waterproof laminate in other bathroom . Covered rear patio and a shed in back . Located in a culdesac with about 20 or so homes . Located on the westside of Jacksonville with the interstate 5 min away

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2558 Eiffel Circle East have any available units?
2558 Eiffel Circle East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2558 Eiffel Circle East have?
Some of 2558 Eiffel Circle East's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2558 Eiffel Circle East currently offering any rent specials?
2558 Eiffel Circle East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2558 Eiffel Circle East pet-friendly?
No, 2558 Eiffel Circle East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2558 Eiffel Circle East offer parking?
Yes, 2558 Eiffel Circle East offers parking.
Does 2558 Eiffel Circle East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2558 Eiffel Circle East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2558 Eiffel Circle East have a pool?
No, 2558 Eiffel Circle East does not have a pool.
Does 2558 Eiffel Circle East have accessible units?
No, 2558 Eiffel Circle East does not have accessible units.
Does 2558 Eiffel Circle East have units with dishwashers?
No, 2558 Eiffel Circle East does not have units with dishwashers.
