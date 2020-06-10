2548 POST ST

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

RIVERSIDE 1st FLR DUPLEX FOR RENT. From 5 Points, west on Park St, right on Barrs Street, corner of Barrs and Post to sign. 3 bedrooms, updated 1.5 baths, living room, dining room, updated kitchen with granite counter tops (R/R/DW/MW/GD), sun room/bonus room, central heat and air, fireplace, hardwood floors, approx 1,700 square feet, ceiling fans, front load washer/dryer, off-street parking for 2 cars, no pets, outside smoking only $1595 security deposit, 1 year lease [AVlb BK] available now