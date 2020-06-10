All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2548 POST ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2548 POST ST
Last updated September 2 2019 at 11:11 AM

2548 POST ST

2548 Post Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2548 Post Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
RIVERSIDE 1st FLR DUPLEX FOR RENT. From 5 Points, west on Park St, right on Barrs Street, corner of Barrs and Post to sign. 3 bedrooms, updated 1.5 baths, living room, dining room, updated kitchen with granite counter tops (R/R/DW/MW/GD), sun room/bonus room, central heat and air, fireplace, hardwood floors, approx 1,700 square feet, ceiling fans, front load washer/dryer, off-street parking for 2 cars, no pets, outside smoking only $1595 security deposit, 1 year lease [AVlb BK] available now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2548 POST ST have any available units?
2548 POST ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2548 POST ST have?
Some of 2548 POST ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2548 POST ST currently offering any rent specials?
2548 POST ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2548 POST ST pet-friendly?
No, 2548 POST ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2548 POST ST offer parking?
Yes, 2548 POST ST offers parking.
Does 2548 POST ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2548 POST ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2548 POST ST have a pool?
No, 2548 POST ST does not have a pool.
Does 2548 POST ST have accessible units?
No, 2548 POST ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2548 POST ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2548 POST ST has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia