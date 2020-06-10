2548 POST ST

Amenities
RIVERSIDE 1st FLR DUPLEX FOR RENT. From 5 Points, west on Park St, right on Barrs Street, corner of Barrs and Post to sign. 3 bedrooms, updated 1.5 baths, living room, dining room, updated kitchen with granite counter tops (R/R/DW/MW/GD), sun room/bonus room, central heat and air, fireplace, hardwood floors, approx 1,700 square feet, ceiling fans, front load washer/dryer, off-street parking for 2 cars, no pets, outside smoking only $1595 security deposit, 1 year lease [AVlb BK] available now