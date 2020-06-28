Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2546 Lowell Ave
Last updated February 28 2020 at 7:05 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2546 Lowell Ave
2546 Lowell Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2546 Lowell Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock
Amenities
on-site laundry
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Nicely maintained 3 BR home near Beaver & McDuff, Move in ready for you, come see it today. SECTION 8 OK!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2546 Lowell Ave have any available units?
2546 Lowell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2546 Lowell Ave have?
Some of 2546 Lowell Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2546 Lowell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2546 Lowell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2546 Lowell Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2546 Lowell Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2546 Lowell Ave offer parking?
No, 2546 Lowell Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2546 Lowell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2546 Lowell Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2546 Lowell Ave have a pool?
No, 2546 Lowell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2546 Lowell Ave have accessible units?
No, 2546 Lowell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2546 Lowell Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2546 Lowell Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
