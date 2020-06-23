All apartments in Jacksonville
2540 Congaree Drive West

2540 West Congaree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2540 West Congaree Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Arlingwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Holiday Special! Receive two weeks of FREE RENT in January on all before end of year Move-Ins!!!! Apply Now!

This updated 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath ranch features a combination living room-dining room, a kitchen with black appliances and lots of cabinet storage, an updated bath with a tub/shower, and wall-to-wall carpeting throughout. The master bedroom has an attached full bathroom, one bedroom has an attached half-bath, while the other two bedrooms share a full hall bath. The sunroom/screened patio accesses the fenced back yard. Just minutes to I-295 access!

Pets conditional, including $300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet, 3 pets max.

Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2540 Congaree Drive West have any available units?
2540 Congaree Drive West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2540 Congaree Drive West have?
Some of 2540 Congaree Drive West's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2540 Congaree Drive West currently offering any rent specials?
2540 Congaree Drive West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2540 Congaree Drive West pet-friendly?
Yes, 2540 Congaree Drive West is pet friendly.
Does 2540 Congaree Drive West offer parking?
No, 2540 Congaree Drive West does not offer parking.
Does 2540 Congaree Drive West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2540 Congaree Drive West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2540 Congaree Drive West have a pool?
No, 2540 Congaree Drive West does not have a pool.
Does 2540 Congaree Drive West have accessible units?
No, 2540 Congaree Drive West does not have accessible units.
Does 2540 Congaree Drive West have units with dishwashers?
No, 2540 Congaree Drive West does not have units with dishwashers.
