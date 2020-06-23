2540 Congaree Drive West

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This updated 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath ranch features a combination living room-dining room, a kitchen with black appliances and lots of cabinet storage, an updated bath with a tub/shower, and wall-to-wall carpeting throughout. The master bedroom has an attached full bathroom, one bedroom has an attached half-bath, while the other two bedrooms share a full hall bath. The sunroom/screened patio accesses the fenced back yard. Just minutes to I-295 access!



Pets conditional, including $300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet, 3 pets max.



