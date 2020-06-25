All apartments in Jacksonville
2537 TULSA RD N
2537 TULSA RD N

2537 Tulsa Road North · No Longer Available
Location

2537 Tulsa Road North, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Highlands

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Withdrawn until Tuesday April 23 NORTH HIGHLANDS SINGLE FAMILY HOME, From I-10 go North on I-95,Exit and go West Dunns Avenue, Straight on Leonid Road, Right on Pine Estates Road East, Left on Tulsa Road No. Large 3 bed, 2 bath, living room, great room with FP, remodeled kitchen (R/R/DW/MW)central Heat & air, vinyl plank floors throughout, totally remodeled, WD hook up laundry room, 1 car garage, screened porch, $1200 sec deposit, min 1 year lease, may consider pet w/NRPD, non-smoking Avail 5/1/2019 Owner will accept Housing Assist. (AVK pm HS)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2537 TULSA RD N have any available units?
2537 TULSA RD N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2537 TULSA RD N have?
Some of 2537 TULSA RD N's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2537 TULSA RD N currently offering any rent specials?
2537 TULSA RD N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2537 TULSA RD N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2537 TULSA RD N is pet friendly.
Does 2537 TULSA RD N offer parking?
Yes, 2537 TULSA RD N offers parking.
Does 2537 TULSA RD N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2537 TULSA RD N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2537 TULSA RD N have a pool?
No, 2537 TULSA RD N does not have a pool.
Does 2537 TULSA RD N have accessible units?
No, 2537 TULSA RD N does not have accessible units.
Does 2537 TULSA RD N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2537 TULSA RD N has units with dishwashers.
