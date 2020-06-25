2537 TULSA RD N

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Withdrawn until Tuesday April 23 NORTH HIGHLANDS SINGLE FAMILY HOME, From I-10 go North on I-95,Exit and go West Dunns Avenue, Straight on Leonid Road, Right on Pine Estates Road East, Left on Tulsa Road No. Large 3 bed, 2 bath, living room, great room with FP, remodeled kitchen (R/R/DW/MW)central Heat & air, vinyl plank floors throughout, totally remodeled, WD hook up laundry room, 1 car garage, screened porch, $1200 sec deposit, min 1 year lease, may consider pet w/NRPD, non-smoking Avail 5/1/2019 Owner will accept Housing Assist. (AVK pm HS)