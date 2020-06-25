2456 Spring Vale Rd

Amenities

Cute home near Sandalwood High School! - **AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN**



Cute 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located near Sandalwood High School! This home has a nice sized fenced in backyard and single car garage. This home has tile flooring throughout the common areas, carpet in the master and tile in the guest bedroom. Kitchen is appointed with refrigerator, microwave, stove/oven and dishwasher. There is a single car attached garage as well. Washer/dryer connections located in the garage. Lawncare is tenants responsibility.



Pets are welcomed with $25 monthly pet rent per pet.



Please call today to schedule a showing!



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Parkway N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



(RLNE4982699)