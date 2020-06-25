All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 5 2019 at 10:15 AM

2456 Spring Vale Rd

2456 Spring Vale Road · No Longer Available
Location

2456 Spring Vale Road, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute home near Sandalwood High School! - **AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN**

Cute 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located near Sandalwood High School! This home has a nice sized fenced in backyard and single car garage. This home has tile flooring throughout the common areas, carpet in the master and tile in the guest bedroom. Kitchen is appointed with refrigerator, microwave, stove/oven and dishwasher. There is a single car attached garage as well. Washer/dryer connections located in the garage. Lawncare is tenants responsibility.

Pets are welcomed with $25 monthly pet rent per pet.

Please call today to schedule a showing!

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

(RLNE4982699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2456 Spring Vale Rd have any available units?
2456 Spring Vale Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2456 Spring Vale Rd have?
Some of 2456 Spring Vale Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2456 Spring Vale Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2456 Spring Vale Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2456 Spring Vale Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2456 Spring Vale Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2456 Spring Vale Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2456 Spring Vale Rd offers parking.
Does 2456 Spring Vale Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2456 Spring Vale Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2456 Spring Vale Rd have a pool?
No, 2456 Spring Vale Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2456 Spring Vale Rd have accessible units?
No, 2456 Spring Vale Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2456 Spring Vale Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2456 Spring Vale Rd has units with dishwashers.
