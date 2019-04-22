2440 Burlingame Dr W

Amenities

* COMING SOON 6/14 * This wonderful 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home offers 1,340 sq ft of living space, a large bonus room that could be used at play room, "man cave" or office and more! This home features original hardwood floors, updated kitchen with granite countertops. Spacious bedrooms and a great neutral paint scheme. Enjoy your HUGE backyard and patio, great for entertaining. Small Pets under 20lbs considered. 2 max. Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet. Pet Rent: $15/month per pet. Resident benefit package: $11.75/month. Renter's Insurance Required.