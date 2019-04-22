All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2440 Burlingame Dr W
2440 Burlingame Dr W

2440 Burlingame Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

2440 Burlingame Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Arlingwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
* COMING SOON 6/14 * This wonderful 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home offers 1,340 sq ft of living space, a large bonus room that could be used at play room, "man cave" or office and more! This home features original hardwood floors, updated kitchen with granite countertops. Spacious bedrooms and a great neutral paint scheme. Enjoy your HUGE backyard and patio, great for entertaining. Small Pets under 20lbs considered. 2 max. Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet. Pet Rent: $15/month per pet. Resident benefit package: $11.75/month. Renter's Insurance Required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2440 Burlingame Dr W have any available units?
2440 Burlingame Dr W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2440 Burlingame Dr W have?
Some of 2440 Burlingame Dr W's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2440 Burlingame Dr W currently offering any rent specials?
2440 Burlingame Dr W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2440 Burlingame Dr W pet-friendly?
Yes, 2440 Burlingame Dr W is pet friendly.
Does 2440 Burlingame Dr W offer parking?
No, 2440 Burlingame Dr W does not offer parking.
Does 2440 Burlingame Dr W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2440 Burlingame Dr W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2440 Burlingame Dr W have a pool?
No, 2440 Burlingame Dr W does not have a pool.
Does 2440 Burlingame Dr W have accessible units?
No, 2440 Burlingame Dr W does not have accessible units.
Does 2440 Burlingame Dr W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2440 Burlingame Dr W has units with dishwashers.
