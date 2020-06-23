2415 Marble Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1262473



An elegant rental home in Jacksonville! Your next home includes:



--Central A/C

--Carpeted Flooring

--Large kitchen

--Wooden deck

--Spacious and beautifully landscaped backyard

--Dogs and cats not allowed



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.



This property comes in as-is condition.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.