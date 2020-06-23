All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 17 2020 at 4:22 PM

2415 Marble Drive

2415 Marble Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2415 Marble Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Arlingwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1262473

An elegant rental home in Jacksonville! Your next home includes:

--Central A/C
--Carpeted Flooring
--Large kitchen
--Wooden deck
--Spacious and beautifully landscaped backyard
--Dogs and cats not allowed

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

This property comes in as-is condition.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

