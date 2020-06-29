2390 IRONSTONE DR E

Amenities

Don't miss out on all this unique 3 bedroom, 2 bath town-home has to offer! Freshly painted, sky-lights and vaulted ceilings in main living/dining combo adjacent to breakfast bar gives a bright and airy feel. Large sliding glass door opens up to your screened in patio, great for gatherings. You'll love the convenience of ALL tile floors throughout. Front bedroom has tons of natural light with bay window. Master bedroom has walk in closet and attached full bath! One car garage, washer/dryer hook ups, driveway for parking and a fully fenced in yard. Conveniently located near I-295, shopping, restaurants and schools! No pets considered. resident benefit package: $12.50/month. renter's insurance required.