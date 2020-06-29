All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2390 IRONSTONE DR E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2390 IRONSTONE DR E
Last updated November 22 2019 at 5:30 AM

2390 IRONSTONE DR E

2390 Ironstone Drive East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Sandalwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2390 Ironstone Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss out on all this unique 3 bedroom, 2 bath town-home has to offer! Freshly painted, sky-lights and vaulted ceilings in main living/dining combo adjacent to breakfast bar gives a bright and airy feel. Large sliding glass door opens up to your screened in patio, great for gatherings. You'll love the convenience of ALL tile floors throughout. Front bedroom has tons of natural light with bay window. Master bedroom has walk in closet and attached full bath! One car garage, washer/dryer hook ups, driveway for parking and a fully fenced in yard. Conveniently located near I-295, shopping, restaurants and schools! No pets considered. resident benefit package: $12.50/month. renter's insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2390 IRONSTONE DR E have any available units?
2390 IRONSTONE DR E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2390 IRONSTONE DR E have?
Some of 2390 IRONSTONE DR E's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2390 IRONSTONE DR E currently offering any rent specials?
2390 IRONSTONE DR E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2390 IRONSTONE DR E pet-friendly?
No, 2390 IRONSTONE DR E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2390 IRONSTONE DR E offer parking?
Yes, 2390 IRONSTONE DR E offers parking.
Does 2390 IRONSTONE DR E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2390 IRONSTONE DR E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2390 IRONSTONE DR E have a pool?
No, 2390 IRONSTONE DR E does not have a pool.
Does 2390 IRONSTONE DR E have accessible units?
No, 2390 IRONSTONE DR E does not have accessible units.
Does 2390 IRONSTONE DR E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2390 IRONSTONE DR E has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia