Amenities
2379 Sunset Bluff Dr. Villages of Summer Lakes Community 2 Bedroom townhome with loft features white appliances, ceiling fans, walk in closets and carpet throughout. This KB Homes built, maintenance free community is nestled off of Southside Blvd and is a short drive to shopping, dining and major interstates. Residents enjoy amenities that include a swimming pool and a playground. Students residing in this community may attend Southside Estates Elementary School, Southside Middle School and/or Englewood High School.
Terms: One year lease