2379 Sunset Bluff Dr.
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:35 PM

2379 Sunset Bluff Dr.

2379 Sunset Bluff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2379 Sunset Bluff Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Holiday Hill

Amenities

walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
playground
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
2379 Sunset Bluff Dr. Villages of Summer Lakes Community 2 Bedroom townhome with loft features white appliances, ceiling fans, walk in closets and carpet throughout. This KB Homes built, maintenance free community is nestled off of Southside Blvd and is a short drive to shopping, dining and major interstates. Residents enjoy amenities that include a swimming pool and a playground. Students residing in this community may attend Southside Estates Elementary School, Southside Middle School and/or Englewood High School.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2379 Sunset Bluff Dr. have any available units?
2379 Sunset Bluff Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2379 Sunset Bluff Dr. have?
Some of 2379 Sunset Bluff Dr.'s amenities include walk in closets, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2379 Sunset Bluff Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2379 Sunset Bluff Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2379 Sunset Bluff Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 2379 Sunset Bluff Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2379 Sunset Bluff Dr. offer parking?
No, 2379 Sunset Bluff Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2379 Sunset Bluff Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2379 Sunset Bluff Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2379 Sunset Bluff Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 2379 Sunset Bluff Dr. has a pool.
Does 2379 Sunset Bluff Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2379 Sunset Bluff Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2379 Sunset Bluff Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2379 Sunset Bluff Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

