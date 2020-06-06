237 WILLOW RIDGE DR

Amenities

**AVAILABLE NOW**Beautiful home for rent in Brookwood at Nocatee! Enjoy all of the 5 star amenities offered to residents of Nocatee communities! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features over 2,100 sq. ft. of living space - with dedicated study and den! Stunning kitchen with tall 42' espresso cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Large living room and separate dining area. Nice size master bedroom with walk-in closet. Master bathroom features dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in shower! Washer/dryer included. Outdoor patio and nice size backyard! Lawncare is included with the rental!