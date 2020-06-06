All apartments in Jacksonville
237 WILLOW RIDGE DR

237 Willow Ridge Road
Location

237 Willow Ridge Road, Jacksonville, FL 32256

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
**AVAILABLE NOW**Beautiful home for rent in Brookwood at Nocatee! Enjoy all of the 5 star amenities offered to residents of Nocatee communities! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features over 2,100 sq. ft. of living space - with dedicated study and den! Stunning kitchen with tall 42' espresso cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Large living room and separate dining area. Nice size master bedroom with walk-in closet. Master bathroom features dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in shower! Washer/dryer included. Outdoor patio and nice size backyard! Lawncare is included with the rental!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 237 WILLOW RIDGE DR have any available units?
237 WILLOW RIDGE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 237 WILLOW RIDGE DR have?
Some of 237 WILLOW RIDGE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 237 WILLOW RIDGE DR currently offering any rent specials?
237 WILLOW RIDGE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 WILLOW RIDGE DR pet-friendly?
No, 237 WILLOW RIDGE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 237 WILLOW RIDGE DR offer parking?
No, 237 WILLOW RIDGE DR does not offer parking.
Does 237 WILLOW RIDGE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 237 WILLOW RIDGE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 WILLOW RIDGE DR have a pool?
No, 237 WILLOW RIDGE DR does not have a pool.
Does 237 WILLOW RIDGE DR have accessible units?
No, 237 WILLOW RIDGE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 237 WILLOW RIDGE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 237 WILLOW RIDGE DR does not have units with dishwashers.

