All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2354 SUNSET BLUFF DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2354 SUNSET BLUFF DR
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM

2354 SUNSET BLUFF DR

2354 Sunset Bluff Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Holiday Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2354 Sunset Bluff Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Holiday Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
This 2 bedrooms/2.5 bath beautiful townhouse is spacious and has a huge open floor plan with bright natural light throughout. It is centrally located to everything Jacksonville to offer: 10 minutes to downtown and 15 minutes to the beach, 5 minutes to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. It provides side-by-side refrigerator, stove/oven, over the range microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal and food prep island. Recessed lighting, knockdown ceilings and tray ceiling in the master bedroom with walk-in closet in each bedroom and tons of storage. Laundry room is upstairs. Community has pool, playground and plenty of parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2354 SUNSET BLUFF DR have any available units?
2354 SUNSET BLUFF DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2354 SUNSET BLUFF DR have?
Some of 2354 SUNSET BLUFF DR's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2354 SUNSET BLUFF DR currently offering any rent specials?
2354 SUNSET BLUFF DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2354 SUNSET BLUFF DR pet-friendly?
No, 2354 SUNSET BLUFF DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2354 SUNSET BLUFF DR offer parking?
Yes, 2354 SUNSET BLUFF DR offers parking.
Does 2354 SUNSET BLUFF DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2354 SUNSET BLUFF DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2354 SUNSET BLUFF DR have a pool?
Yes, 2354 SUNSET BLUFF DR has a pool.
Does 2354 SUNSET BLUFF DR have accessible units?
No, 2354 SUNSET BLUFF DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2354 SUNSET BLUFF DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2354 SUNSET BLUFF DR has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Addison Landing
9455 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia