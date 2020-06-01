2354 SUNSET BLUFF DR

Amenities

This 2 bedrooms/2.5 bath beautiful townhouse is spacious and has a huge open floor plan with bright natural light throughout. It is centrally located to everything Jacksonville to offer: 10 minutes to downtown and 15 minutes to the beach, 5 minutes to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. It provides side-by-side refrigerator, stove/oven, over the range microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal and food prep island. Recessed lighting, knockdown ceilings and tray ceiling in the master bedroom with walk-in closet in each bedroom and tons of storage. Laundry room is upstairs. Community has pool, playground and plenty of parking.