2354 Leonid Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning extra storage microwave

3/2 with bonus room and Florida room on Northside - This large 3/2 with bonus room also has a big Florida room with windows, outside storage and a fenced back yard. There is a large living room with built in entertainment center, an eat in kitchen equipped with all appliances, stove, microwave, dishwasher, double door fridge with ice and water in the door, nice sized bedrooms, central a/c and w/d conn.



Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $75 is required along with the Reservation Fee.



(RLNE4997381)