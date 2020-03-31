All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
2354 Leonid Rd
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:11 PM

2354 Leonid Rd

2354 Leonid Road · No Longer Available
Location

2354 Leonid Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3/2 with bonus room and Florida room on Northside - This large 3/2 with bonus room also has a big Florida room with windows, outside storage and a fenced back yard. There is a large living room with built in entertainment center, an eat in kitchen equipped with all appliances, stove, microwave, dishwasher, double door fridge with ice and water in the door, nice sized bedrooms, central a/c and w/d conn.

Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $75 is required along with the Reservation Fee.

(RLNE4997381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2354 Leonid Rd have any available units?
2354 Leonid Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2354 Leonid Rd have?
Some of 2354 Leonid Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2354 Leonid Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2354 Leonid Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2354 Leonid Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2354 Leonid Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2354 Leonid Rd offer parking?
No, 2354 Leonid Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2354 Leonid Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2354 Leonid Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2354 Leonid Rd have a pool?
No, 2354 Leonid Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2354 Leonid Rd have accessible units?
No, 2354 Leonid Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2354 Leonid Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2354 Leonid Rd has units with dishwashers.
