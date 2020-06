Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Nicely renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home featuring all new flooring, new Kitchen, new bathrooms. This home is very clean and move in ready. Application consists of credit and background check$40 application fee - non refundableProof of income and employment is required. pet deposit $300 non refundable