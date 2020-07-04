All apartments in Jacksonville
2338 Post Street

2338 Post Street · No Longer Available
Location

2338 Post Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
SPACIOUS 1 Bedroom Garage Apartment in Riverside! - You will not want to miss out on this super sunny garage apartment offering lots of windows with faux blinds, wooden floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and updated lighting fixtures. Master bedroom is HUGE and offers 3 CLOSETS! 2 garages downstairs for shared storage & coin operated washer & dryer. Sorry, no pets.

CALL OR TEXT JENNIFER FOR MORE INFO AND TO SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING
904-615-0834

Rent $850 + $10 Admin Fee = $860 per month total
Electric and Water paid separately through JEA,

Jennifer Lynch, REALTOR
CenterBeam Real Estate
577 College St.
Jacksonville, FL 32204
904-701-3276

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3244841)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2338 Post Street have any available units?
2338 Post Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2338 Post Street have?
Some of 2338 Post Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2338 Post Street currently offering any rent specials?
2338 Post Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2338 Post Street pet-friendly?
No, 2338 Post Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2338 Post Street offer parking?
Yes, 2338 Post Street offers parking.
Does 2338 Post Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2338 Post Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2338 Post Street have a pool?
No, 2338 Post Street does not have a pool.
Does 2338 Post Street have accessible units?
No, 2338 Post Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2338 Post Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2338 Post Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
