2305 College Street

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment is located in the heart of Riverside. Perfect layout with historic windows and details are the essence of living in the neighborhood. Around the corner from Bold Bean & 13 Gypsies and walking distance to 5 Points and King St.



Features:

- Hardwood Floors

- Original Built-Ins

- Central HVAC

- Patio or Balcony

- Lawncare Included

- 24 Hour Maintenance



Property Tours:

This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

