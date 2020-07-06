All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated October 25 2019 at 2:35 PM

2305 College Street

2305 College Street · No Longer Available
Location

2305 College Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment is located in the heart of Riverside. Perfect layout with historic windows and details are the essence of living in the neighborhood. Around the corner from Bold Bean & 13 Gypsies and walking distance to 5 Points and King St.

Features:
- Hardwood Floors
- Original Built-Ins
- Central HVAC
- Patio or Balcony
- Lawncare Included
- 24 Hour Maintenance

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

