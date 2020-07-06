All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:59 AM

2304 Myra St · No Longer Available
Location

2304 Myra St, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
RIVERSIDE HOUSE FOR RENT, From 5 points continue on Park turn right on Osceola to left on Myra. House on corner. 3 BR, 2 BA, Living/Dining combo, breakfast area, kitchen (R/R/DW/M)CHA, gas stove and dryer, inside laundry washer/dryer, fenced rear back, w/parking inside, covered deck. Totally updated, home, wood floors, carpet in bedroom, lawn care included, park on street or in fenced back, aprox 1900 sq ft, may consider pet with non refundable pet fee, no smoking, $2,100 sec dep, 1 yr lease, [AVLB pm tp) 11/30/19 date is negotiable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2304 MYRA ST have any available units?
2304 MYRA ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2304 MYRA ST have?
Some of 2304 MYRA ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2304 MYRA ST currently offering any rent specials?
2304 MYRA ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2304 MYRA ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 2304 MYRA ST is pet friendly.
Does 2304 MYRA ST offer parking?
Yes, 2304 MYRA ST offers parking.
Does 2304 MYRA ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2304 MYRA ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2304 MYRA ST have a pool?
No, 2304 MYRA ST does not have a pool.
Does 2304 MYRA ST have accessible units?
No, 2304 MYRA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2304 MYRA ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2304 MYRA ST has units with dishwashers.

