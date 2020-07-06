2304 MYRA ST

Amenities
RIVERSIDE HOUSE FOR RENT, From 5 points continue on Park turn right on Osceola to left on Myra. House on corner. 3 BR, 2 BA, Living/Dining combo, breakfast area, kitchen (R/R/DW/M)CHA, gas stove and dryer, inside laundry washer/dryer, fenced rear back, w/parking inside, covered deck. Totally updated, home, wood floors, carpet in bedroom, lawn care included, park on street or in fenced back, aprox 1900 sq ft, may consider pet with non refundable pet fee, no smoking, $2,100 sec dep, 1 yr lease, [AVLB pm tp) 11/30/19 date is negotiable