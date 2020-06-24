All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2255 Tegner Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2255 Tegner Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2255 Tegner Drive

2255 Tegner Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2255 Tegner Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,225, Available 12/21/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2255 Tegner Drive have any available units?
2255 Tegner Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2255 Tegner Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2255 Tegner Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2255 Tegner Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2255 Tegner Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2255 Tegner Drive offer parking?
No, 2255 Tegner Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2255 Tegner Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2255 Tegner Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2255 Tegner Drive have a pool?
No, 2255 Tegner Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2255 Tegner Drive have accessible units?
No, 2255 Tegner Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2255 Tegner Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2255 Tegner Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2255 Tegner Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2255 Tegner Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia