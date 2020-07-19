All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2209 SAND DUNE CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2209 SAND DUNE CT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2209 SAND DUNE CT

2209 Sand Dune Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
North Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2209 Sand Dune Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32233
North Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Owner has been transferred, but it is your great opportunity for that 4 bedroom home you have been looking to rent. Still as fresh and new as the day he moved in. Four bedrooms, three baths, two car garage, fenced yard and small covered lanai. Coastal Oaks At Atlantic Beach is close enough to get sand between your toes every day and enjoy the relaxing lifestyle of living at the beaches in a gated community. Enjoy the sweeping coastal oak trees and close proximity to the Atlantic Ocean as you live your dream beach lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2209 SAND DUNE CT have any available units?
2209 SAND DUNE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2209 SAND DUNE CT have?
Some of 2209 SAND DUNE CT's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2209 SAND DUNE CT currently offering any rent specials?
2209 SAND DUNE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2209 SAND DUNE CT pet-friendly?
No, 2209 SAND DUNE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2209 SAND DUNE CT offer parking?
Yes, 2209 SAND DUNE CT offers parking.
Does 2209 SAND DUNE CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2209 SAND DUNE CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2209 SAND DUNE CT have a pool?
No, 2209 SAND DUNE CT does not have a pool.
Does 2209 SAND DUNE CT have accessible units?
No, 2209 SAND DUNE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 2209 SAND DUNE CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2209 SAND DUNE CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia