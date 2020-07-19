2209 SAND DUNE CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan ice maker microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Owner has been transferred, but it is your great opportunity for that 4 bedroom home you have been looking to rent. Still as fresh and new as the day he moved in. Four bedrooms, three baths, two car garage, fenced yard and small covered lanai. Coastal Oaks At Atlantic Beach is close enough to get sand between your toes every day and enjoy the relaxing lifestyle of living at the beaches in a gated community. Enjoy the sweeping coastal oak trees and close proximity to the Atlantic Ocean as you live your dream beach lifestyle.