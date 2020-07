Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Wonderful Home featuring newer paint and carpet. Has been well maintained and ready for its new resident! Formal dining, breakfast room, formal living, and a family room that overlooks the large fenced backyard on the water with preserve behind it- so peaceful! Spacious bedrooms; master featured en suite with dual sinks, soaking tub, separate shower and large walk in shower. Close to major highways, downtown, airport, and all Naval Bases!