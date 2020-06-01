All apartments in Jacksonville
2202 ERNEST ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2202 ERNEST ST

2202 Ernest Street · No Longer Available
Location

2202 Ernest Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Fully remodeled large bottom floor unit of duplex in Riverside. This beautiful 2 bed/1 bath unit has large living and dining rooms and two spacious bedrooms with refinished original hardwood floors. The remodeled kitchen features tile flooring, granite counters and stainless appliances. The bath has also been upgraded with great finishes and fixtures.Off street parking, washer and dryer , large covered front porch, fenced yard. All this in the heart of Riverside with all its great shopping and dining and convenience to all major highways!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

