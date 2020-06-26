All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 22 Monte Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
22 Monte Street
Last updated July 1 2019 at 12:47 PM

22 Monte Street

22 Monte St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

22 Monte St, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Commonwealth

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/01/19 S RE INVESTMENTS LLC - Property Id: 134369

CALL TODAY! EASY TO QUALIFY!!!
This home has been renovated. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. We ask for First month $700.00 and Deposit $700.00 PETS ARE WELCOME $150 NON REFUNDABLE PLUS $25 MONTHLY PER PET (2 MAX)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/134369
Property Id 134369

(RLNE4990759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Monte Street have any available units?
22 Monte Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 22 Monte Street have?
Some of 22 Monte Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Monte Street currently offering any rent specials?
22 Monte Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Monte Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 22 Monte Street is pet friendly.
Does 22 Monte Street offer parking?
No, 22 Monte Street does not offer parking.
Does 22 Monte Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Monte Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Monte Street have a pool?
No, 22 Monte Street does not have a pool.
Does 22 Monte Street have accessible units?
No, 22 Monte Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Monte Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Monte Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Laurel Pointe Apartments
3000 Coronet Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia