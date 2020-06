Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Charming home that was renovated in 2017 and features upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tile flooring. Wood floors throughout, and has a private study with built-ins. This spacious 4 bedrooms, also, has 2 upgraded/renovated bathrooms. Washer/dryer included. Home has fenced in backyard, and is situated on a quiet residential street and is only 2 blocks from beautiful San Marco Square! Nice and easy walk to the St. John's River and beautiful park!