2134 BoPeep Drive W.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters carport walk in closets air conditioning

4/2 on Westside - This very large home features a carport, front porch, big living room and dining room on a nice corner lot. There is a bay window in the eat in kitchen and it has a lot of cabinets and counter space. This home also has a fenced back yard, a nice screened in back porch, ceramic tile and carpet in bedrooms. There is a huge master bedroom with 2 large walk in closets. This home has appliances, granite counter tops and back splash, central a/c and w/d conn.



SORRY NO HUD



DIRECTIONS: S on Lane, L on Lucente, L on Bo Peep



Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $40 is required along with the Reservation Fee.



(RLNE5063053)