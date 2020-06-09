All apartments in Jacksonville
2134 BoPeep Drive W.

2134 Bo Peep Dr W · No Longer Available
Location

2134 Bo Peep Dr W, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
4/2 on Westside - This very large home features a carport, front porch, big living room and dining room on a nice corner lot. There is a bay window in the eat in kitchen and it has a lot of cabinets and counter space. This home also has a fenced back yard, a nice screened in back porch, ceramic tile and carpet in bedrooms. There is a huge master bedroom with 2 large walk in closets. This home has appliances, granite counter tops and back splash, central a/c and w/d conn.

SORRY NO HUD

DIRECTIONS: S on Lane, L on Lucente, L on Bo Peep

Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $40 is required along with the Reservation Fee.

(RLNE5063053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2134 BoPeep Drive W. have any available units?
2134 BoPeep Drive W. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2134 BoPeep Drive W. have?
Some of 2134 BoPeep Drive W.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2134 BoPeep Drive W. currently offering any rent specials?
2134 BoPeep Drive W. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2134 BoPeep Drive W. pet-friendly?
No, 2134 BoPeep Drive W. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2134 BoPeep Drive W. offer parking?
Yes, 2134 BoPeep Drive W. offers parking.
Does 2134 BoPeep Drive W. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2134 BoPeep Drive W. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2134 BoPeep Drive W. have a pool?
No, 2134 BoPeep Drive W. does not have a pool.
Does 2134 BoPeep Drive W. have accessible units?
No, 2134 BoPeep Drive W. does not have accessible units.
Does 2134 BoPeep Drive W. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2134 BoPeep Drive W. does not have units with dishwashers.
