Last updated July 9 2019 at 2:02 AM

2130 ASHLAND ST

2130 Ashland Street · No Longer Available
Location

2130 Ashland Street, Jacksonville, FL 32207
South Riverside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
SOUTH RIVERSIDE HOUSE FOR RENT. From 5 Points, south on I-95, exit 350B on San Marco Blvd, right on San Marco Blvd, merge onto Hendricks Ave, left onto Inwood Terrace, right on St. Augustine Rd, left onto Ashland Street to property on right. 2 bedrooms, 1 baths, living/dining combo, kitchen (R/R), foyer/bonus room, freshly painted, wood vinyl flooring throughout, CHA, W/D hookups in kitchen, 1 car garage, $895 security deposit, 1 year lease, may consider pet with NRPF, [AVLB PM lr] available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

