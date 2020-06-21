All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:16 AM

213 WHEELWRIGHT LN

213 Wheelwright Lane · (904) 285-5640
Location

213 Wheelwright Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32256

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2306 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
putting green
hot tub
Great 55+ Community Artisan Lakes..When you live here you also have access to all the Nocatee amenities Splash Pool,olympic pool, and all other amenities..This rental home is brand new no one else has occupied just closed. Beautiful island in kitchen,wood look tile floors that look like wood. Screened in patio, home is on a quiet cul de sac. Tenant will have access to all amenities, resort style pools, jacuzzi, fitness center, clubhouse,pickle ball, putting green and many activities.This is a 3 bedroom/3 bath home and all landscape services are included. 12 month lease required by HOA. Tenants must be 55+ in this age restricted community. Available after June 15, 2020.Please remove your shoes as this is a brand new home owner would like it to stay clean. Thank you very much

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 WHEELWRIGHT LN have any available units?
213 WHEELWRIGHT LN has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 213 WHEELWRIGHT LN have?
Some of 213 WHEELWRIGHT LN's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 WHEELWRIGHT LN currently offering any rent specials?
213 WHEELWRIGHT LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 WHEELWRIGHT LN pet-friendly?
No, 213 WHEELWRIGHT LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 213 WHEELWRIGHT LN offer parking?
No, 213 WHEELWRIGHT LN does not offer parking.
Does 213 WHEELWRIGHT LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 213 WHEELWRIGHT LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 WHEELWRIGHT LN have a pool?
Yes, 213 WHEELWRIGHT LN has a pool.
Does 213 WHEELWRIGHT LN have accessible units?
No, 213 WHEELWRIGHT LN does not have accessible units.
Does 213 WHEELWRIGHT LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 WHEELWRIGHT LN has units with dishwashers.
