213 WHEELWRIGHT LN

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool

Great 55+ Community Artisan Lakes..When you live here you also have access to all the Nocatee amenities Splash Pool,olympic pool, and all other amenities..This rental home is brand new no one else has occupied just closed. Beautiful island in kitchen,wood look tile floors that look like wood. Screened in patio, home is on a quiet cul de sac. Tenant will have access to all amenities, resort style pools, jacuzzi, fitness center, clubhouse,pickle ball, putting green and many activities.This is a 3 bedroom/3 bath home and all landscape services are included. 12 month lease required by HOA. Tenants must be 55+ in this age restricted community. Available after June 15, 2020.Please remove your shoes as this is a brand new home owner would like it to stay clean. Thank you very much