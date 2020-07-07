All apartments in Jacksonville
2122 W 15th St.
2122 W 15th St
2122 W 15th St

2122 West 15th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2122 West 15th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/241f4a207f ---- Completely Remodeled 3 bedroom with an additional den. Concrete block home available immediately. Great starter home. Quiet street with no through traffic. Section 8 available. Pet friendly with approval & fee. Apply online! BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2122 W 15th St have any available units?
2122 W 15th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2122 W 15th St currently offering any rent specials?
2122 W 15th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2122 W 15th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2122 W 15th St is pet friendly.
Does 2122 W 15th St offer parking?
No, 2122 W 15th St does not offer parking.
Does 2122 W 15th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2122 W 15th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2122 W 15th St have a pool?
No, 2122 W 15th St does not have a pool.
Does 2122 W 15th St have accessible units?
No, 2122 W 15th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2122 W 15th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2122 W 15th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2122 W 15th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2122 W 15th St does not have units with air conditioning.

