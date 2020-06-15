All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

2122 MINERVA AVE

2122 Minerva Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2122 Minerva Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32207
San Marco

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Great location just 3 blocks from San Marco square. Walk to shopping and dining. Home has an open floor plan and is well maintained. Hard wood floors and fenced in yard with a detached garage. Note that the fireplace is inoperable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

