Jacksonville, FL
2116 Whitner Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2116 Whitner Street

2116 Whitner Street
Jacksonville
Location

2116 Whitner Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
This lovely 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house has a separate dining area and a nice size living room. Original hardwood floors. W/D hookup in utility room and this is right across a private elementary school. This property will be available by 12/25/2018 and will upload pictures at that time. We gladly accept section 8 on this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2116 Whitner Street have any available units?
2116 Whitner Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2116 Whitner Street have?
Some of 2116 Whitner Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2116 Whitner Street currently offering any rent specials?
2116 Whitner Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2116 Whitner Street pet-friendly?
No, 2116 Whitner Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2116 Whitner Street offer parking?
No, 2116 Whitner Street does not offer parking.
Does 2116 Whitner Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2116 Whitner Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2116 Whitner Street have a pool?
No, 2116 Whitner Street does not have a pool.
Does 2116 Whitner Street have accessible units?
No, 2116 Whitner Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2116 Whitner Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2116 Whitner Street does not have units with dishwashers.
