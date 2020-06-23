2116 Whitner Street

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8

This lovely 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house has a separate dining area and a nice size living room. Original hardwood floors. W/D hookup in utility room and this is right across a private elementary school. This property will be available by 12/25/2018 and will upload pictures at that time. We gladly accept section 8 on this home.