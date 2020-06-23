This lovely 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house has a separate dining area and a nice size living room. Original hardwood floors. W/D hookup in utility room and this is right across a private elementary school. This property will be available by 12/25/2018 and will upload pictures at that time. We gladly accept section 8 on this home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2116 Whitner Street have any available units?
2116 Whitner Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.