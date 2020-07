Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NORMANDY VILLAGE HOUSE FOR RENT. From 295 W to Normandy Blvd. Make left on Fouraker to right on Joffee, left to Corot, property on the right.- 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, dining room, kitchen (R,R,DW,MW) CHA, laminate floors and carpet in bedrooms, large screened patio, w/d hookups, 1189 sf, detached Storage Shed, large fenced backyard, $1195 sec dep, may consider pet w/NRPF, outside smoking (AVlb pm rs) available now