All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2111 Bunting Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2111 Bunting Drive
Last updated May 20 2020 at 5:54 PM

2111 Bunting Drive

2111 Bunting Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Hyde Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2111 Bunting Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this wonderful home! Welcome into the living room and enjoy your family room just off the kitchen. Custom back splash tile in the kitchen. If you like to cook on a 4 burner gas stove... here it is.. nice stainless steel refrigerator. Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring and carpet in bedrooms. Large laundry/utility room behind the kitchen with access to the hallway and backdoor to the yard. Master bedroom has walk in closet. Enjoy your beautiful large back yard fenced on three sides, not enclosed. Plenty of room for storage in the shed Schedule a self tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2111 Bunting Drive have any available units?
2111 Bunting Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2111 Bunting Drive have?
Some of 2111 Bunting Drive's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2111 Bunting Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2111 Bunting Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2111 Bunting Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2111 Bunting Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2111 Bunting Drive offer parking?
No, 2111 Bunting Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2111 Bunting Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2111 Bunting Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2111 Bunting Drive have a pool?
No, 2111 Bunting Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2111 Bunting Drive have accessible units?
No, 2111 Bunting Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2111 Bunting Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2111 Bunting Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Heritage Deerwood
10901 Burnt Mill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Strand
1401 Riverplace Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia