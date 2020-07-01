2106 Bills Drive

Amenities

This cute updated home is located near the food, hospitality and shopping of the bustling 5 points, Lake Shore and Orange Park markets. Located near the cross sections of I-10 and 295, a short drive to the cultural center of downtown Jacksonville, and the sun kissed beaches of Jacksonville. Leave concern at the door worrying about Town Center traffic for everyday necessities and family fun, avoid the traffic by living close to Costco, Publix, Steinmart, T.J. Maxx and Adventure Landing.



Features:

- New Carpet

- Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances

- Washer & Dryer hook up

- Breakfast nook

- Large living room

- Separate office/Sun room



Additional Monthly Charges:

- Smart Locks: $7.50

- HVAC Filters: $20.00

- Water / Sewer / Trash: $00



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.