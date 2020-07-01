All apartments in Jacksonville
2106 Bills Drive

2106 Bills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2106 Bills Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This cute updated home is located near the food, hospitality and shopping of the bustling 5 points, Lake Shore and Orange Park markets. Located near the cross sections of I-10 and 295, a short drive to the cultural center of downtown Jacksonville, and the sun kissed beaches of Jacksonville. Leave concern at the door worrying about Town Center traffic for everyday necessities and family fun, avoid the traffic by living close to Costco, Publix, Steinmart, T.J. Maxx and Adventure Landing.

Features:
- New Carpet
- Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances
- Washer & Dryer hook up
- Breakfast nook
- Large living room
- Separate office/Sun room

Additional Monthly Charges:
- Smart Locks: $7.50
- HVAC Filters: $20.00
- Water / Sewer / Trash: $00

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
