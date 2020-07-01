210 BRADFORD LAKE CIR

Amenities

*SKYPE/ZOOM showings available* This beautiful three bedrooms, two and a half bathroom home is perfectly situated deep in the Yellow Bluff Community. You'll love the large eat-in kitchen/living room combo, featuring stainless steel appliances and plenty of room to entertain on any occasion. The spacious flex room is perfectly suited for an office, man cave, play room, or guest bedroom! Enjoy an Owner's Suite that is large enough for a California King-Sized bed and all the bedroom furniture. The Owners Bathroom features a garden tub, separate walk-in shower and dual vanities. Yellow Bluff amenities include pools, playgrounds, clubhouse, and much more! NOW! Yard care available for $80 per month. Less qualified applicants may be required to pay last month's at move move in.