Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
210 BRADFORD LAKE CIR
Last updated May 5 2020 at 5:35 AM

210 BRADFORD LAKE CIR

210 Bradford Lake Circle · No Longer Available
Location

210 Bradford Lake Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pecan Park

Amenities

stainless steel
pool
playground
clubhouse
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ice maker
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
*SKYPE/ZOOM showings available* This beautiful three bedrooms, two and a half bathroom home is perfectly situated deep in the Yellow Bluff Community. You'll love the large eat-in kitchen/living room combo, featuring stainless steel appliances and plenty of room to entertain on any occasion. The spacious flex room is perfectly suited for an office, man cave, play room, or guest bedroom! Enjoy an Owner's Suite that is large enough for a California King-Sized bed and all the bedroom furniture. The Owners Bathroom features a garden tub, separate walk-in shower and dual vanities. Yellow Bluff amenities include pools, playgrounds, clubhouse, and much more! NOW! Yard care available for $80 per month. Less qualified applicants may be required to pay last month's at move move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 BRADFORD LAKE CIR have any available units?
210 BRADFORD LAKE CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 BRADFORD LAKE CIR have?
Some of 210 BRADFORD LAKE CIR's amenities include stainless steel, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 BRADFORD LAKE CIR currently offering any rent specials?
210 BRADFORD LAKE CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 BRADFORD LAKE CIR pet-friendly?
No, 210 BRADFORD LAKE CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 210 BRADFORD LAKE CIR offer parking?
No, 210 BRADFORD LAKE CIR does not offer parking.
Does 210 BRADFORD LAKE CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 BRADFORD LAKE CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 BRADFORD LAKE CIR have a pool?
Yes, 210 BRADFORD LAKE CIR has a pool.
Does 210 BRADFORD LAKE CIR have accessible units?
No, 210 BRADFORD LAKE CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 210 BRADFORD LAKE CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 BRADFORD LAKE CIR does not have units with dishwashers.

