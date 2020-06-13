All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

209 CANDLEBARK DR

209 Candlebark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

209 Candlebark Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Wonderful 4 Bedroom home that is available now. Single story that is close to everything. Screened in porch that looks onto the lake. This is a newer home with Granite and tile floors throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 CANDLEBARK DR have any available units?
209 CANDLEBARK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 209 CANDLEBARK DR have?
Some of 209 CANDLEBARK DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 CANDLEBARK DR currently offering any rent specials?
209 CANDLEBARK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 CANDLEBARK DR pet-friendly?
No, 209 CANDLEBARK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 209 CANDLEBARK DR offer parking?
No, 209 CANDLEBARK DR does not offer parking.
Does 209 CANDLEBARK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 CANDLEBARK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 CANDLEBARK DR have a pool?
No, 209 CANDLEBARK DR does not have a pool.
Does 209 CANDLEBARK DR have accessible units?
No, 209 CANDLEBARK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 209 CANDLEBARK DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 CANDLEBARK DR has units with dishwashers.
